Chhattisgarh: Naxal militia commander Somaru Podiyam arrested in Narayanpur

By PTI

RAIPUR: A Naxal "militia commander" carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, a police official said.

Somaru Podiyam alias Bali Podiyam, who was the militia commander of the outlawed movement in Bhatbeda for the last 10 years, is a close aide of self-styled Orcha LOS commander Deepal Pallo, and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, said Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal.

"Acting on a tip off that Podiyam was in in his native Bhatbeda, a District Reserve Guard team was sent there on February 11 and his house was encircled. He tried to flee but was nabbed after a short chase," Jaiswal added.

Podiyam, who joined the Naxal's 'Bal Sangham' in 2006, was involved in attacks on security forces in Bijapur and Narayanpur, the SP informed.