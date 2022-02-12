STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Naxal militia commander Somaru Podiyam arrested in Narayanpur

Somaru Podiyam, who joined the Naxal's 'Bal Sangham' in 2006, was involved in attacks on security forces in Bijapur and Narayanpur.

Published: 12th February 2022 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

RAIPUR: A Naxal "militia commander" carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, a police official said.

Somaru Podiyam alias Bali Podiyam, who was the militia commander of the outlawed movement in Bhatbeda for the last 10 years, is a close aide of self-styled Orcha LOS commander Deepal Pallo, and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, said Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal.

"Acting on a tip off that Podiyam was in in his native Bhatbeda, a District Reserve Guard team was sent there on February 11 and his house was encircled. He tried to flee but was nabbed after a short chase," Jaiswal added.

Podiyam, who joined the Naxal's 'Bal Sangham' in 2006, was involved in attacks on security forces in Bijapur and Narayanpur, the SP informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayanpur Naxal Somaru Podiyam Chhattisgarh
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp