Efforts being made to influence Uttar Pradesh polls through rhetorics on Karnataka 'hijab' row: Uma Bharti

BJP leader Uma Bharti said the 'hijab' row is gaining momentum at this point but no political party should speak on this issue.

Published: 12th February 2022 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JALAUN: BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday alleged efforts were being made to influence the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls through rhetorics on the 'hijab' row in Karnataka as a part of a conspiracy and advised political parties to refrain from commenting on the issue.

About Uniform Civil Code, the former union minister said the first consultation on the matter will be held with all the constituents of the society.

"Only when it is discussed, we will move forward in that direction," Bharti said.

The senior BJP leader said the 'hijab' row is gaining momentum at this point but no political party should speak on this issue.

"I have appealed to the leaders not to comment on this matter as their remarks were acting as petrol to fire. I also don't want to comment on this either. It's being done to influence the Uttar Pradesh elections. We should not fall prey to any such conspiracy," she told reporters.

While campaigning in favour of a BJP candidate in the Orai region, she took potshots at Samajwadi Party chief, saying, "Akhilesh (Yadav) says that Lord Krisha appears in his dreams to tell him that his party is coming to power."

"I see the people of Uttar Pradesh in my dreams who say that this time they will vote for BJP again so that there are no riots, houses are not captured and shops are not looted."

Likening Akhilesh Yadav to 'Gabbar' the infamous dacoit character of Bollywood flick 'Sholay', Bharati said, "There is a dialogue in Sholay that when a child cries, his mother tells him to shut up or else Gabbar will come."

"Similarly, the people of the state tell me in my dreams that this time they will not vote for the party of Gabbar, but for the party that governs well," she added.

