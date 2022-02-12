STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gyms, swimming pools to reopen in Noida as active COVID cases drop below 1,000

Gyms and swimming pools that were closed in compliance with state government directives for districts with over 1,000 active cases can reopen now.

Gym

Gym (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: With active COVID-19 cases below 1,000 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration on Friday announced relaxation in some curbs such as reducing night curfew hours and reopening of gyms and swimming pools.

The night curfew shall now start from 11 PM and continue till 5 AM instead of the 10 PM-6 AM duration which was imposed last month when the number of active cases crossed the 1,000 mark, according to officials.

Gyms and swimming pools that were closed in compliance with state government directives for districts with over 1,000 active cases can reopen now, the officials said.

District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj said, "As the number of active Covid cases have become less than 1,000 in Gautam Budh Nagar, previously applicable restrictions shall be lifted from February 12."

"Restaurants, gyms, cinema halls can now open," Yathiraj said.

He urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 57 new cases and 223 recoveries, while the number of active cases reached 844, according to official figures.

The number of active cases in the district was below 1,000 for the first time since January 5 this year.

A total of 488 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far.

