IRCTC geared up to restore cooked foods services in trains

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC)- a PSU of the Ministry of Railways, is geared up to resume the services of cooked foods in trains maintaining a better level of services to travelling passengers amid the easing of COVID lockdown restrictions across the country.

"The restoration of cooked food has been done as per guidelines received from Railway board. Cooked food has already been restored in 428 trains", said the spokesperson of IRCTC Anand Kumar Jha.

Of the total number of trains, cooked food service has already been restored in 30 per cent by December 2021, 80 per cent by January 2022 and the remaining 20 per cent shall be restored by February 14 this year.

Jha further said that the cooked food on premium trains like the Rajdhani, the Shatabdi and the Duronto express trains, was restored in December 2021.

The ready-to-eat meals would also continue in addition to the cooked foods services on-board.

The railway had kept the catering services suspended as a safety measure against the Coronavirus pandemic with effect from March 23 in 2020.

With the decline in Covid positivity rate, the railway through IRCTC started the service of ready-to-eat meals in trains on August 5 in 2020.