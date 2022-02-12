STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu and Kashmir: Three held over kidnapping, sexually assaulting girl in Srinagar

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl here, police said on Saturday.

Police station Bemina received a complaint from a man on Friday that his minor daughter has been abducted by unidentified persons, a police spokesman said.

Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was initiated, he said.

A special team was constituted which acted swiftly and rescued the missing girl from TRC Srinagar, the spokesman said.

During the course of investigation, it surfaced that the girl was kidnapped by three persons and was also sexually assaulted, he said.

Raids were conducted at several locations and all the three accused involved in the commission of the crime were arrested, the spokesman said.

He identified them as Basit Ali, Irfan Ahmad Najar, both residents of Fruit Mandi in Parimpora, and Firdous Ahmad Angher, a resident of Beerwah in Budgam.

Necessary medico-legal formalities were carried out and the girl was handed over to her legal heirs, the spokesman said.

The car used in the commission of this heinous crime has been seized, he said.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, the spokesman said.

