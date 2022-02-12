STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand High Court pulls up RIMS for not filling up vacant posts

The PIL was initiated suo moto on problems faced by the public at large due to the 'lack of infrastructure' at RIMS.

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday pulled up the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for not filling up vacant posts in the state-run medical college.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Kumar and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, while hearing a PIL over upgrading the facilities and infrastructure of the hospital, also observed that merely changing advocates will not improve the situation of RIMS.

Rather, its director and the style of working ought to be changed, the bench said.

The PIL was initiated suo moto on problems faced by the public at large due to the “lack of infrastructure” at RIMS.

Advocate Atanu Banerjee appeared virtually before the court for the medical college.

During the last hearing on January 28, advocate Akashdeep had represented RIMS.

The high court had earlier asked the hospital to make sure that all vacant posts, including those in the fourth grade, are filled up.

It had also ordered RIMS to ensure that basic infrastructure and facilities are enhanced.

