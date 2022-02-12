Jharkhand Public Service Commission seeks nod from HC to publish revised CSE-PT results

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on Friday filed an Interlocutory Application (IA) in Jharkhand High Court, seeking permission to publish revised results of Civil Services (PT) Examination conducted earlier.

The JPSC, which landed in a controversy after it disqualified 49 candidates who were earlier declared to have 'provisionally' cleared the 7th-10th Civil Services PT Examination, had postponed the Civil Services (Main) Examination till further orders.

During the hearing on the petition challenging the preliminary results, JPSC had on January 25 submitted that a decision had been taken to postpone the exam and declare fresh and rectified results three weeks after reviewing the grievances of the petitioner.

Apparently, the decision was taken in the wake of the order passed by the court on January 24, directing JPSC to inform whether any reservation was granted to the candidates appearing for the JPSC (Preliminary) Examinations held last year. The petitioner had pleaded that reservation was granted to students in the preliminary exams, despite the fact that it was not mentioned in the advertisement.

According to the IA filed by JPSC on Friday, the result has been prepared and has to be published so that sufficient time is given to the selected candidates to apply and prepare for the main examination. A new merit list of 4,883 candidates has been prepared, it said.