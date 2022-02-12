Maharashtra: Man throws newborn son born out of illicit relationship in valley; held with 3 relatives

By PTI

PUNE: A man and his three relatives were arrested for allegedly throwing a four-day-old boy born out of his illicit relationship with a woman from his extended family in a valley in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

Police are yet to trace the infant who was thrown in the Tamhini Ghat valley on Friday.

The boy was born to a 27-year-old woman who had an affair with her late husband's cousin.

"The man and his three relatives took the woman and the infant son to the Tamhini ghat section near Pune on Friday. They locked her in their car. They snatched the boy from the mother and flung him in the valley," a police official said quoting the FIR.

The accused were sent to police custody for seven days.