Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu granted bail in election affidavit case

The court had sentenced Kadu, a member of Prahar Janshakti Party, to two months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 under the Representation of the People Act 1951.

Published: 12th February 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu

Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

AMRAVATI: Maharashtra Minister of State Bachchu Kadu on Friday granted bail by an Amravati court in connection with a case related to filling of false nomination papers in the 2014 state assembly election. Civil Judge LC Wadekar had sentenced Kadu, a member of Prahar Janshakti Party, to two months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 under the Representation of the People Act 1951.

Soon after the pronouncement of the order, Kadu's lawyer moved his bail application. The sentence has been suspended for 30 days, giving him time to file an appeal. In the 2014 assembly elections nomination papers, he did not mention the information about a flat he owns in Mumbai.

