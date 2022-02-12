STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur polls: BJP expels spokesperson who called ally NPP parasite

After his expulsion from the saffron camp, Chongtham Bijoy Singh said he would support JD(U) candidate from Uripok Kh Suresh in the upcoming assembly elections.

Published: 12th February 2022 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representatational image of BJP flags. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Manipur BJP has expelled its chief spokesperson, Chongtham Bijoy Singh, for six years for violating the party's rules and regulations, days after he had called the NPP a "parasite that had proved a menace" to the ruling coalition in the past five years.

After his expulsion from the saffron camp, Singh said he would support JD(U) candidate from Uripok Kh Suresh in the upcoming assembly elections as he wanted to contest the polls from there.

He said the BJP did not nominate him from the assembly segment as he is fighting against corruption.

"I was denied a party ticket as I was vocal against corruption. I was expelled without serving any show-cause notice. The expulsion was due to the vested interest of the state president. I will support Janata Dal (United) candidate in Uripok," he told reporters on Friday.

The BJP nominated L Raghumani, a retired bureaucrat, from the constituency.

According to a statement issued by BJP's state president A Sharda Devi, Singh was expelled for six years for "violation of the party's rules and regulation and breach of discipline".

The move came after Singh had recently criticised the National People's Party which has been an ally of the ruling BJP in Manipur since 2017 though the two parties are separately contesting the assembly polls this time.

The two-phase elections to the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly will be held on February 28 and March 5.

"The BJP is indulging in use and throw culture, and it had expelled its senior leaders after having utilised their resources for years," Singh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chongtham Bijoy Singh BJP NPP Manipur Elections Manipur Elections 2022 Manipur Polls Manipur Polls 2022 Manipur Assembly Elections Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp