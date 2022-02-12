STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No proposal of biometric authentication for voting under consideration: Government

There is no proposal of biometric authentication for voting under consideration of the government, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Published: 12th February 2022 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is no proposal of biometric authentication for voting under consideration of the government, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Responding to a question on whether the government has considered how the "usage of biometric authentication" for voting could lead to voter disenfranchisement or exclusion due to frequent errors arising on Aadhaar authentication processes, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said no such plan is under consideration.

"No sir, no such proposal of biometric authentication for voting is under consideration of the government," the minister said in a written reply.

Recently, Parliament had passed a bill which seeks to link the electoral rolls with Aadhaar ecosystem to weed out duplicate entries.

Responding to a separate question in Lok Sabha, Rijiju said no research has been conducted to show the manner in which linkage of voter ID with Aadhaar will be able to reduce the number of bogus voters.

He was asked whether the government has conducted any research to show the manner in which linkage of voter ID with Aadhaar will be able to reduce the number of bogus voters.

"No such research has been conducted. However, there is no question of bogus voter. Linkage of voter ID with Aadhaar is related to multiple entries in the electoral roll in some cases, where electors move from one place to another without disclosing the previous entry in the roll," he said in a written reply.

Since Aadhaar is the only available biometric driven unique identity, its use will help the elector.

This will facilitate a system where concerned elector will have single and unique identity in the electoral roll also, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Biometric Authentication
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp