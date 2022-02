No proposal to close any Railway Recruitment Board: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid reports regarding the closure of the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Recruitment Board, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday clarified that no proposal has been sent by the ministry to close any Railway Recruitment Board.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw said, "At present, there is no proposal to close any Railway Recruitment Board."

ALSO READ| Country's biggest wrestling academy to be set up by Railways in Delhi

This comes after the Railway Minister was asked about the reasons behind shutting down the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Recruitment Board and whether the government has received any requests for the withdrawal of the move.