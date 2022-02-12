STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No proposal to close any Railway Recruitment Board: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

This comes after the Railway Minister was asked about the reasons behind shutting down the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Recruitment Board.

Published: 12th February 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

South Central Railways

Indian Railways

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid reports regarding the closure of the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Recruitment Board, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday clarified that no proposal has been sent by the ministry to close any Railway Recruitment Board.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw said, "At present, there is no proposal to close any Railway Recruitment Board."

ALSO READ| Country's biggest wrestling academy to be set up by Railways in Delhi

This comes after the Railway Minister was asked about the reasons behind shutting down the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Recruitment Board and whether the government has received any requests for the withdrawal of the move.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Recruitment Board Ashwini Vaishnaw Railway Ministry
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp