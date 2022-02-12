STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 350 bullock carts take part in race in Pune district, first after Supreme Court lifted ban

Bullock cart races, a popular sport in rural Maharashtra, were banned in 2014 on the ground that they amounted to cruelty to animals.

Published: 12th February 2022 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: More than 350 bullock carts took part in a race at Landewadi in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district on Friday.

It was the first such race organized in the district after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on these events last December, the organizers said.

"It is a two-day event. On the first day, over 350 bullock cart owners took part," said former Shiv Sena MP from Shirur, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, who is the main organizer of the race.

Cart owners from Pune as well as neighbouring Ahmednagar district participated in the race which was conducted by adhering to all the conditions laid down by the apex court, he added.

The carts (each pulled by a pair of bullocks) raced individually down a 400-meter track, without a human driver.

The winners were decided as per the time clocked by each cart.

"At least 14 bullock carts came in the top category by finishing in 12 seconds," Adhalrao-Patil said.

Bullock cart races, a popular sport in rural Maharashtra, were banned in 2014 on the ground that they amounted to cruelty to animals.

In December 2021, the SC lifted the ban.

These races are among main attractions at village fairs.

Race aficionados claim that these events also benefit the rural economy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pune Supreme Court
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp