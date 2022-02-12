STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab polls: AAP files complaint with poll panel, police against BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa

AAP said it has lodged a complaint with the poll panel and the police against BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa for allegedly spreading false information.

Published: 12th February 2022 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo

AAP (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said it has lodged a complaint with the poll panel and the police against BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa for allegedly spreading false information.

"Sirsa shared a news story on his Twitter handle that claims Kejriwal has said that in Punjab 10-year-old vehicles won't be allowed (to ply) under an AAP government, which is fabricated information and is shared to promote ill-will and feeling of hostility against the Aam Aadmi Party," the Punjab unit of the party said in a statement.

The statement said the AAP has requested the Election Commission to direct Sirsa "to remove the said content from his Twitter handle".

It further said the party has filed a police complaint against him "because such provocative and disinformation can lead to serious implications and repercussions, if left unchecked".

Assembly polls in Punjab will be held on February 20.

"The people of Punjab want to bring AAP to power, and its opponents cannot find any valid reason to target AAP because the Kejriwal government has done tremendous work in Delhi. That is why some politicians are using fabricated and fake news against the party," it said.

In compliance with the National Green Tribunal's directions, the Delhi government had last year said it would deregister all diesel vehicles which will complete 10 years on January 1, 2022, and issue no objection certificate so that these can be re-registered in other places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manjinder Sirsa BJP AAP ​Punjab Punjab Polls Punjab Elections Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls Punjab Assembly Elections
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp