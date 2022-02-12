STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railways prepares 'holistic' plan to meet future needs till 2030

Under the National Rail Plan-2030, the railways will now be made capable of meeting all the requirements of passengers with a world-class benchmark in services.

Published: 12th February 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in mind the emerging requirements and developments till 2050, the Centre has prepared a 'holistic' National Rail Plan for India-2030 (NRP) to make a 'future-ready' system in Indian Railways by 2030.

Under the NRP-2030, the railways will now be made capable of meeting all the requirements of passengers with a world-class benchmark in services. Sharing this in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday spelled out the objectives of the NRP.

He said the basic objective is to create capacity ahead of demand, which in turn would also cater to future growth in demand right up to 2050. "The NRP is also aimed at formulating strategies based on both operational capacities and commercial policy initiatives to increase modal share of the railways in frights to 45 per cent also," the minister said.

TAGS
National Rail Plan NRP 2030 Indian Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw
Comments

