Rajasthan: Amid Hijab row, two cops suspended for sharing objectionable social media post

Constable Ramesh posted at Jawahar Circle police station shared the objectionable post and ASI Satveer Singh of traffic police forwarded it to others.

Published: 12th February 2022 03:32 PM

Students comes out of government college in Shivamogga during the hijab protest, in Karnataka. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A Rajasthan Police constable and an assistant sub-inspector of traffic police were suspended for allegedly posting and circulating an objectionable post on social media related to hijab, police said Saturday.

Constable Ramesh posted at Jawahar Circle police station shared the objectionable post and ASI Satveer Singh of traffic police forwarded it to others, they said.

They were suspended for their misconduct, a senior officer said.

"Two cops were suspended on Friday for posting an objectionable photo and comment on social media. Being police officers, they should not have done that and hence, action has been taken (against them)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anil Paris Deshmukh said.

Ramesh shared the objectionable post on social media and Singh sent it to a few others.

The post reached a person who lives under the Manak Chowk police station area and he took it up with the police, officials said.

Police officials took note of the matter and launched a preliminary investigation, they said.

