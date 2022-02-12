Telangana CM KCR demands PM Narendra Modi to sack Himanta Biswa Sarma for remarks on Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a public meeting at Raigiri about 55 Km from here, Rao referred to the raging “Hijab” row in Karnataka and said Bengaluru, which is popularly known as the Indian silicon valley, is being turned into 'Kashmir valley' due to the ongoing tussle.

"Modiji! Is this our Indian culture? Is this what has been taught in Vedas, Mahabharat, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita? I am asking BJP National President Naddaji. Is it our culture?" he asked, referring to Sarma's comments. Seeking the dismissal of Assam CM Sarma, Rao said,"... Can a Chief Minister talk like this? There are limits. Are you egoistic? Doing tamasha? You think people will remain silent?."

KCR's attack comes a day after Sarma had slammed Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike launched by the Indian Army against terrorist camps in PoK, and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines, during a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

The Assam CM had sought to know whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the “son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi”.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress party.

Targetting the BJP over Sarma's comments, Rao asked, "Is it BJP's culture? Is it Hindu Dharm and Indian culture? "As an Indian, I am demanding an answer. I feel ashamed. This does not bring glory to our country. Do you think we will keep quiet with folded hands?” On the “Hijab row” in Karnataka, he said if the peaceful atmosphere of the country is disturbed, no investments will come nor will employment opportunities be created.

“What is happening in Karnataka?...Bengaluru, the Indian Silicon valley is being turned into Kashmir valley with religious fanaticism...If the eco and peace fabric of the country is ruined, who will come forward to invest and create employment opportunities," he said.

He categorically stated that Telangana will not implement power reforms proposed by the central government as the cost of free power to farmers is borne by the state government.

Without naming any company, the Telangana CM alleged that a “friend” of Modi is coming up with a 30,000 MW solar Power project in the country and the states are forced to buy it.

Describing the repealed Agriculture laws as a “crazy idea” of Modi, Rao said they were withdrawn keeping in mind the Assembly polls in five states.

Citing reports, he said India is in the 101th position in the Global Hunger Index below Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Referring to the alleged hardships faced by the migrant labourers during the first COVID-19 wave, Rao claimed that it was due to “unthoughtful” lockdown announced by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Though he wanted to confine to Telangana for its development, some forces are 'provoking' him to take a plunge into national politics, he said as justification to play a role at the Centre.