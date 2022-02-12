STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Missing Dalit woman found buried near ashram of ex-Samajwadi Party minister's son 

The victim was strangulated to death, the autopsy said, adding that her neck was broken. It added that she was assaulted and two head injuries were noticed.

Published: 12th February 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Two months after a 22-year-old Dalit woman went missing, the police exhumed her body from a septic tank near an ashram owned by the son of a former Samajwadi Party minister in Unnao district. Rajol Singh, the son of former SP minister late Fateh Bahadur Singh, was arrested on January 24 in connection with the alleged abduction of the woman and was being interrogated, said police.

The victim was strangulated to death, the autopsy said, adding that her neck was broken. It added that she was assaulted and two head injuries were noticed. The local SHO, meanwhile, was suspended for alleged laxity in the probe.

On Thursday, a SWAT team had dug out the body which was found buried 4 ft under the ground. The district magistrate and the SSP of Unnao had met the family of the victim. The victim's mother had attempted immolation in front of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's vehicle in Lucknow on January 25. She had alleged that the SP leader's son had abducted her daughter and had kept her captive. 

Alleging laxity by SHO Akhilesh Chandra Pandey, the mother on Friday sought an appointment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that she was not satisfied with the police probe. She suspects her daughter was violated before being silenced. "The officials said that she ran away from home and that she will return soon. The officials did not even let us meet the SP," she said.

Addl SP (Unnao) Shashi Shekhar Singh said that the FIR was lodged on January 10 on the basis of the missing complaint filed on December 8. "Investigation is in progress. Based on the probe findings, the body was recovered. Further strictest action will be initiated against the culprit," he said.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati lashed out at the Samajwadi Party over the death of the woman. "The family had been suspecting the SP leader in the abduction and murder. The government should immediately take strict action against the culprits and get justice for the victim’s family," she tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Unnao Unnao woman body Unnao buried body
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp