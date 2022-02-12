Uttar Pradesh polls: Samajwadi Party's ticket policy leaves leaders, allies sulking amid campaign

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the Uttar Pradesh election already past the first phase, the Samajwadi Party, which has

already announced over 300 candidates, is grappling with candidates returning tickets at one place or the other on a daily basis.

The simmering discontent among party workers is attributed to frequent changes in the constituencies of these candidates in the absence of a proper system for ticket distribution. At a number of places, candidates were being replaced within 24 hours of being named from there.

"Indecision and frequent changes in the names is leading to discontent not only among party leaders but also among ground-level workers who ensure the victory of party candidates," said a senior SP leader seeking anonymity.

Recently, the party faced a piquant situation in Malihabad, a reserved seat on the outskirts of Lucknow. Sushila Saroj, a senior SP leader was declared candidate but she returned the ticket saying she had not pitched for Malihabad. Consequently, the party had to replace Mohanlalganj candidate with Saroj.

At the same time, the rumblings between SP and its allies are also coming to the fore. Recently, the chinks in alliance had appeared when Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), led by Krishna Patel, had returned all the seats left for it by the SP.

The party claimed that its vice-president Pallavi Patel was declared a candidate by the SP on its symbol. Apna Dal (K) complained that SP took the decision to field Pallavi without taking her party into confidence. However, later Akhilesh pitched in and convinced Pallavi to be a candidate on the same seat.