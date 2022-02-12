STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath’s remarks on Kerala create ripples in Parliament

Protest over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks of his state turning into Kashmir, Kerala or West Bengal reverberated in Parliament on Friday. 

Published: 12th February 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protest over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks of his state turning into Kashmir, Kerala or West Bengal reverberated in Parliament on Friday. Opposition MPs from Congress and other parties walked out from the Lok Sabha in protest against the remarks. 

In the Rajya Sabha, CPM’s John Brittas moved a suspension of business notice over Yogi’s remarks. Since permission was not granted for the discussion, the Left MPs staged a walkout, said MP Elamaram Kareem. 

In a video message ahead of the first phase of Uttar Pradesh polls on Thursday, Yogi warned voters to vote cautiously if they did not want the state to turn into Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who taunted Yogi for his remarks on Thursday, continued to hit back at his UP counterpart. 

On Friday, he came out with a series of tweets under the hashtag #KeralaStandsOut. “The state stands out since it has the lowest percentage of people living in poverty according to the #NITIAayog’s Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index. In Kerala, only 0.71% of the population is multidimensionally poor against the national average of 25.01%.” 

If Uttar Pradesh turns into Kerala, it would be a major gain for the people of the north Indian state, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. If people of UP want longer life expectancy, they should defeat BJP, he added. 

Kodiyeri said the political debates over the remarks should reflect in the ongoing UP elections. Kerala has been ahead of UP in living standard indices — be it health, sustainable development or governance. The BJP leadership in Kerala should come forward and correct Yogi for his statement, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Kerala Parliament
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp