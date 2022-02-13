STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP announces candidates on nine seats for seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh polls, drops 2 MLAs

BJP has fielded Ramesh Jaiswal from Mughalsarai, denying ticket to the MLA from the seat, Sadhna Singh.

Published: 13th February 2022 12:47 AM

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The ruling BJP announced the names of candidates for nine seats that will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Similarly, in Chakia, the party has put its trust on Kailash Khairavar over the MLA from the seat, Sharda Singh.

Former MLA Kalicharan Rajbhar has been fielded from Zahoorabad against Om Prakash Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a former ally of the BJP who has joined hands with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the ongoing election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Arvind Jaiswal from Mubarakpur, Poonam Saroj from Muhamadabad Gohna, Ashok Singh from Mau and Mihilal Gautam from Machhlishahr.

Anil Maurya and state minister Sanjeev Gond have been fielded from the Ghorawal and Obra constituencies respectively.

Of the nine seats, Muhamadabad Gohna, Machhlishahr and Chakia are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, while Obra is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

