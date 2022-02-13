STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MLA Vijay Bihari and two others accused of abduction of 25-year-old girl from Patna

The incident took place when the victim had gone to appear at her examination at College of Commerce on February 9.

Published: 13th February 2022 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijay Bihari and his wife have been accused of abduction of a 25-year-old girl from Patna. Bihari, however, said that his nephew and the girl were in love for long and they wanted to marry against the wishes of their parents.

The girl's mother, a resident of Bhootnath Road, lodged an FIR with Agamkuan police station in Patna alleging that her daughter had been kidnapped by the MLA, his wife Chanchala Singh and nephew Rajiv Singh. Her attempts to trace her, however, proved futile.

The incident took place when the victim had gone to appear at her examination at College of Commerce on February 9. She suspected foulplay when she didn't return home till 3 pm. Later she received a message on her mobile asking to contact on a particular phone.

“When I called on the phone, other person on the phone line was the MLA from Lauria Vinay Bihari, who rebuked me and told to go where ever I wished for. Later, he disconnected the phone line,” she said in her FIR.

A police officer posted at Agamkuan police station said that three persons, Vinay Bihari, his wife Chanchala Singh and Rajiv Singh. They have been booked under sections 366 (kidnapping) and 120 (B) (conspiracy) of IPC.

When contacted, the MLA said that the girl's parents were averse to the couple's marriage so they eloped. “This is not abduction. This is a case of elopement for marriage,” he asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abduction Patna Vijay Bihari
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp