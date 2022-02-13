BJP MLA Vijay Bihari and two others accused of abduction of 25-year-old girl from Patna

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijay Bihari and his wife have been accused of abduction of a 25-year-old girl from Patna. Bihari, however, said that his nephew and the girl were in love for long and they wanted to marry against the wishes of their parents.

The girl's mother, a resident of Bhootnath Road, lodged an FIR with Agamkuan police station in Patna alleging that her daughter had been kidnapped by the MLA, his wife Chanchala Singh and nephew Rajiv Singh. Her attempts to trace her, however, proved futile.

The incident took place when the victim had gone to appear at her examination at College of Commerce on February 9. She suspected foulplay when she didn't return home till 3 pm. Later she received a message on her mobile asking to contact on a particular phone.

“When I called on the phone, other person on the phone line was the MLA from Lauria Vinay Bihari, who rebuked me and told to go where ever I wished for. Later, he disconnected the phone line,” she said in her FIR.

A police officer posted at Agamkuan police station said that three persons, Vinay Bihari, his wife Chanchala Singh and Rajiv Singh. They have been booked under sections 366 (kidnapping) and 120 (B) (conspiracy) of IPC.

When contacted, the MLA said that the girl's parents were averse to the couple's marriage so they eloped. “This is not abduction. This is a case of elopement for marriage,” he asserted.