BSP announces candidates on 47 seats for seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh polls

The BSP had won four seats in Azamgarh district five years ago but this time, it has re-nominated only Azad Arimardan from the Lalganj reserved seat.

Published: 13th February 2022 08:10 PM

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati addresses a press conference before paying tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary at party office, in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati addresses a press conference (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The BSP released a list of 47 candidates on Sunday for the seventh phase of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The list includes candidates for the constituencies of Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has attempted to strike a fine caste balance in its list of candidates.

The Mayawati-led party has fielded its state president Bhim Rajbhar against mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is presently lodged in the Banda jail, from Mau. Five-time MLA Ansari won the 2017 Assembly election from Mau on a BSP ticket.

Sukhdev Rajbhar, who won from the Didarganj constituency in Azamgarh in 2017, died last year, while Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali, who won from Mubarakpur, quit the party subsequently.

Vandana Singh, who won the 2017 polls on a BSP ticket from Sagdi, is in the fray from the BJP this time.

The BSP has fielded Shankar Yadav from Sagadi, Abdusalam from Mubarakpur and Bhupendra Singh alias Munna from Didarganj.

In the Zahoorabad seat in Ghazipur district, the BSP has nominated former Uttar Pradesh minister (during the SP regime) Syeda Shadab Fatima against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Omprakash Rajbhar.

Fatima, who was in the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) of Shivpal Yadav, joined the BSP recently.

In Varanasi's Shivpur constituency, the BSP has nominated Ravi Maurya against state minister and BJP candidate Anil Rajbhar.

Polling is scheduled to be held in 54 Assembly constituencies in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh in the seventh phase of the ongoing election on March 7.

Comments

