EC turns down BJP leader's demand for re-polls in UP constituency

Rana was the BJP candidate from Thana Bhawan constituency which went to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

Published: 13th February 2022 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Rana

Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAMLI: The Election Commission has turned down Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana's demand for re-election in Thana Bhawan Assembly constituency after he alleged irregularities in polling.

Rana was the BJP candidate from Thana Bhawan constituency which went to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

District Election Officer Jasjit Kaur, who is also the District Magistrate of Shamli, in a press statement on Sunday said elections were held peaceably and there were no incidents of malpractice or irregularity during the polls.

Hence, she said, Rana's demand for fresh elections at 40 polling booths in Thana Bhawan constituency could not be entertained.

