Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha predicts BJP will lose in western Uttar Pradesh

Former Union FM Yashwant Sinha claimed that BJP would not get more than 20 seats out of 58 in the first phase of polling in Western UP.

Published: 13th February 2022 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 01:08 AM

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha

By PTI

HAZARIBAG: Former Union Finance Minister and Senior Vice-President of TMC, Yashwant Sinha on Saturday predicted that BJP would lose heavily in western UP and claimed that it might just win 20 out of 58 seats which went to the polls on February 10.

The former minister lashed out at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for not allowing the elected Government in the state to function smoothly.

Commenting on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comments comparing West Bengal and Kerala in a negative light, Sinha, who was speaking at a press conference here, said "UP will be extremely lucky if it becomes a Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal" as these states were far ahead insofar as social and economic indicators are concerned.

When asked for his reactions to the recent statement by Adityanath that UP will become Kerala, West Bengal and Kashmir if BJP fails to retain power in the ensuing election, Sinha reacting sharply, said "the statement was made out of frustration".

He (Adityanath) sensed that BJP is facing rough weather in UP this time, "Sinha, a former BJP leader said.

Sinha claimed that BJP would not get more than 20 seats out of 58 in the first phase of polling in Western UP.

BJP had secured 53 out of 58 seats in this region in the last assembly elections held in 2017.

"The real intention behind Yogi's statement was (vote) polarization," he claimed.

He alleged BJP wants to retain power by polarizing the electorate on issues such as Hindu-Muslim-Christians, Jinnah and Pakistan.

The Modi government is trying to divert the minds of people from its poor economic and financial management, which has resulted in inflation and unprecedented unemployment, he asserted.

Speaking about the outcome of the ongoing Assembly elections in five states, Sinha said the Congress has good prospect in Uttarakhand and that Goa, would witness a close contest between BJP and Congress.

He also claimed that "BJP is nowhere in Punjab," where he said Congress and Aam Admi Party are locked in a direct fight.

While, Manipur is likely to witness a close contest between BJP and Congress.

Speaking on gubernatorial interference, Sinha alleged that Dhankar "is interfering in every move of the government, which is totally undemocratic and unacceptable".

The former Union Minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee government also alleged that Dhankar "is acting on the behest" of the Central Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He accused Dhankar of working as a "Super Opposition Leader and hindering the functioning of the state government with his interference."

Sinha also criticized the role of Governors in non-BJP ruled states such as Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu for their interference in the functioning of state governments.

"During Modi's 12 year tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, he was never disturbed," Sinha said.

