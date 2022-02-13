STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Railways exports Cape Gauge Diesel Locomotives to Mozambique

The Cape Gauge Diesel Locomotives have been designed, manufactured, and financed by India for export in the spirits of Atamnirbhar Bharat.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has exported the four powerful Cape Gauge Diesel Locomotives, manufactured at Banaras Locomotive Works, to Mozambique now.

On February 11, the President of Mozambique, in the presence of the President of Zimbabwe, inaugurated the run of four Cape Diesel Locomotives at Beira in Mozambique.

Sharing details of this feat of Indian Railways (IR), Rajiv Jain-ADG PR of Railway, here on Saturday said that the Indian Railway is proud to partner with Mozambique in enhancing their economic growth.

"The 3000HP Locomotives are currently being operated multiple units to haul 3561 tonnes of coal from Coal mines to the port of Beira, hauling 43 wagons", Jain said.

He added that the Cape Gauge Diesel Locomotives have been designed, manufactured, and financed by India for export in the spirits of Atamnirbhar Bharat.

Anjali Goyal-the GM of Banaras Locomotives Works said that the BLW is deeply honoured that four Banaras Diesel Locomotives were inaugurated on February 11 jointly by Presidents of Mozambique and Zimbabwe AT Beira in Mozambique.

"The BLW is fully geared up to leverage its manufacturing capabilities for export of locomotives to sister countries in Africa at competitive rates. We look forward to more opportunities to play a key role in India's International Economic Cooperation initiative in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs and the RITES", she said.

After Mozambique, the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) is also attempting to expand its export growth to Africa also wherein an extensive cape gauge network is being developed. The Cape Gauge Diesel Locomotive has been manufactured at BLW with an AC-traction system and is capable of running at 100kmph.

Jain said that the Cape Gauge Diesel Locomotives for exports are capable of hauling 2255 tons at 100kmph at the level track and maximum tractive efforts of 400N.

"The most salient feature of this locomotive is availability ensured on-board water-closet toilet, the refrigerator and hot plate system for the locos. It is also equipped with a computer-controlled brake system and larger fuel tank of 6000 litres for longer operation", Jain said.

