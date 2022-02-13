STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches Ranchi to appear before CBI court in fodder scam case

Lalu Yadav has already been convicted in four other fodder scam cases and is currently on bail in all the four cases.

Published: 13th February 2022 10:18 PM

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

RANCHI: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has reached Ranchi on Sunday to appear physically before a Special CBI in a case related to a fodder scam case RC 47A/96 47A/96 related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury. CBI Court is to pronounce final judgment in the case against RJD Chief and 98 others on February 15.

Lalu Yadav has already been convicted in four other fodder scam cases and is currently on bail in all the four cases. All the accused persons, including Lalu Yadav, have been ordered to appear physically before the court of Special CBI Judge SK Shashi on the day of final judgment. Yadav reached two days before to the hearing.

It is believed that that RJD would strengthening the party in Jharkhand and will be meeting the party leaders and workers giving them necessary instructions during the two days of his stay in Ranchi.

After getting convicted in four other fodder scam cases, the RJD Chief has secured bail in Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96), Chaibasa Treasury (RC 68A/96), another Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96), and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) cases.

