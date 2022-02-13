STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata dissolves TMC top posts, takes control amid reports of rift

According to party sources, the move is to clip the wings of Abhishek, who is facing stiff opposition from old timers in the party.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: In what may be construed as the widening rift between Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, the party on Saturday dissolved the posts of all top-level office bearers. Instead, a national working committee, headed by Mamata, was formed.

It comprises 19 members, including Abhishek. According to party sources, the move is to clip the wings of Abhishek, who is facing stiff opposition from old timers in the party. “The role of individual committee members is yet to be decided,” said TMC’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee. “All national-level posts in the party hierarchy have been dissolved. Mamata is heading the national working committee,” said transport minister Firhad Hakim. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp