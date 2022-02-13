Mamata dissolves TMC top posts, takes control amid reports of rift

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: In what may be construed as the widening rift between Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, the party on Saturday dissolved the posts of all top-level office bearers. Instead, a national working committee, headed by Mamata, was formed.

It comprises 19 members, including Abhishek. According to party sources, the move is to clip the wings of Abhishek, who is facing stiff opposition from old timers in the party. “The role of individual committee members is yet to be decided,” said TMC’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee. “All national-level posts in the party hierarchy have been dissolved. Mamata is heading the national working committee,” said transport minister Firhad Hakim.