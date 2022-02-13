Mamata telephones Stalin, suggests meeting of non-BJP CMs; KCR to reach out to Uddhav, Trinamool

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The idea to float a national alliance against the BJP gained considerable traction on Sunday with Trinamool supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee proposing a meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states.

Confirming the development, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin said that Mamata had spoken to him over the phone earlier in the day expressing anguish at the “brazen misuse of power” by the governors of states ruled by non-BJP parties. Hours later, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also weighed in to harden the fight against the BJP.

Beloved Didi @MamataOfficial telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. She suggested for a meeting of Opposition CMs. (1/2)

“She suggested a meeting of Opposition CMs. I assured her of DMK’s commitment to uphold State autonomy. Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi!” tweeted Stalin. Earlier, the DMK leader and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had engaged in a war of words following the latter’s proroguing the state Assembly.

While Stalin condemned the Governor’s decision saying it was against the established norms and conventions, Dhankhar hit back asking the Tamil Nadu CM to check the facts before using harsh remarks against the governor of another state. He also pointed out that the Assembly was prorogued following a recommendation by the state government.

According to TMC sources, Mamata has been upset with the governor’s alleged overstepping of his constitutional rights. “Though she is yet to communicate with us about her conversations with the Tamil Nadu CM, it appears the dialogue was a fallout of the face-off between her and the Bengal governor,” said a senior TMC leader.

Late in the evening, Mamata and Stalin were joined by the Telangana chief minister in the fight against the BJP. However, it was not triggered by haughty governors. “We have to drive the BJP out at any cost. It is about time that the people had to be awakened on the need for ushering in a new system. If you awaken people, they themselves will lead you.

All leaders would have to go after them,” he said, adding that he is ready to form a party at the national level if need be. He said he is ready to involve all those leaders who share his line of thinking. “In a day or two, I might visit Mumbai and discuss the issues at stake with Uddhav Thackeray. Very soon, I will be in Delhi, to wash the dirty linen of the BJP in the public,” Rao added.