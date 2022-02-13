STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maximum riots in UP during SP rule, not one during BJP tenure: Adityanath

He also said since vaccines against COVID-19 saved lives, votes should also go to "Yogi and Modi vaccines".

Published: 13th February 2022 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI

FARRUKHABAD: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh saw the maximum number of riots during the Samajwadi Party rule and only the incumbent BJP government kept such incidents under check.

He also said since vaccines against COVID-19 saved lives, votes should also go to "Yogi and Modi vaccines".

In his addresses at the election rallies in Rajepur and Kamalganj here, Adityanath called the SP "a party of rioters" and said the maximum number of riots in the state took place during the previous government as the Akhilesh Yadav-led party patronized anti-social elements.

After the BJP government assumed power, he said, effective curbs were implemented, which is why "not a single incident of rioting took place in five years".

Referring to Kavad Yatra, an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva devotees, the chief minister said curfews were being clamped during the procession earlier.

However, under the BJP rule, the yatra was being taken out with much fanfare.

He said the "double-engine government" of the BJP at the Centre and state reached out to the public during the pandemic even when the SP, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress spread "propaganda" against the vaccines.

The third wave of COVID-19 did not harm the people only because of the vaccine, Adityanath said, adding, "If the vaccine has saved lives, then the votes should also be given to the Yogi and Modi vaccines."

Referring to the action taken by his government against criminals, Adityanath said the government's formula is "development on the one hand and bulldozer on the other".

Addressing a rally in Kamalganj in support of Bhojpur Legislative Assembly candidate Nagendra Singh Rathore, the chief minister alleged that the SP government wanted to make Bhojpur "Islamabad".

"Today, every section of the society is reaping the benefits of development," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath UP Polls Uttar Pradesh elections BJP SP Congress Covis-19 PM Modi
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp