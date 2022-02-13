STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi government approves Rs 26,275 crore scheme for continuation of police modernisation

A central outlay of Rs 18,839 crore has been earmarked for security-related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency affected northeastern states and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.

Published: 13th February 2022 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border.

The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Modi government has approved the continuation of a mega police modernisation scheme for five years up to 2025-26 with a financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore.

The Union Home Ministry said the scheme includes security-related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern states and Maoists-affected areas, for raising new battalions, developing high-tech forensic laboratories and other investigation tools.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of the umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF), an official statement said.

The approval for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 moves forward the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to modernise and improve the functioning of the police forces of states and union territories, it said.

This scheme comprises all relevant sub-schemes that contribute to the modernisation and improvement with a total central financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore, the statement said.

It said provision has been made under the scheme for internal security, law and order and adoption of modern technology by police.

Assistance will be given to states for narcotics control and strengthening the criminal justice system by developing a robust forensic set-up in the country.

A central outlay of Rs 18,839 crore has been earmarked for security-related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency affected northeastern states and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.

According to the statement, Rs 4,846 will be given by the central government for the modernisation of state police forces.

To develop operationally independent high-quality forensic sciences facilities in states and union territories for aiding scientific and timely investigation, Rs 2,080.50 crore will be given.

With the implementation of the 'National Policy and Action Plan' for combating Maoists or LWE, the LWE violence incidents have come down drastically, the statement said.

To further pursue this accomplishment, six LWE-related schemes with a central outlay of Rs 8,689 crore have been approved.

These schemes include Special Central Assistance (SCA) to most LWE-affected districts and districts of concern to consolidate the gains, it said.

For the raising of India Reserve Battalions or Specialised India Reserve Battalions, a central outlay of Rs 350 crore has been approved.

The statement said Rs 50 crore has been approved under the central sector scheme of Assistance to States and Union Territories for narcotics control.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police Modi Prime Minister Police resources Police funding Police modernisation
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp