Mumbai sees 288 COVID-19 cases, one fatality; 532 recover

A total of 532 patients recovered on Sunday, which raised the number of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 10,31,836, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

Published: 13th February 2022 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

An health worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test at Dadar railway station in Mumbai

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Sunday reported 288 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality due to the viral infection, taking the tally to 10,54,050 and the death toll to 16,683, the city civic body said.

Mumbai is now left with 2,667 active cases, it said. Of the 288 new cases, 88 per cent or 253 cases were asymptomatic while 35 patients were admitted to hospitals. 13 patients are on Oxygen support, the statement said.

Of the total 36,889 beds in hospitals in Mumbai, 1,027 remained occupied (by COVID-199 patients). With 39,938 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Mumbai went up to 1,58,06,279, the BMC said. The case recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 98 per cent as of Sunday.

The case doubling rate is 1,397 days. The city is free of active containment zones. Mumbai's case positivity rate is 0.7 per cent, BMC commissioner I S Chahal said.

