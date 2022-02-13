STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nine Maoists held in Jharkhand, ammunition recovered

All the arrests were made on Friday and Saturday from villages adjoining Jheelruwa in Goilkera police station, the SP stated.

Published: 13th February 2022 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHAIBASA: Nine Maoists, who were allegedly involved in the attack on former BJP MLA Gurucharan Nayak last month, have been arrested with arms and ammunition from West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Some of their sympathisers, too, have been taken into custody, he said.

Nayak had narrowly escaped a Maoist attack on January 4 but the naxals slit the throats of two policemen guarding him in Jheelruwa village here, and escaped with their AK-47 rifles.

The arrested Maoists are also known to have taken part in other extremist activities, district Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said.

All the arrests were made on Friday and Saturday from villages adjoining Jheelruwa in Goilkera police station, the SP stated.

According to Linda, Kujri Kerai, a former mukhiya (village headman), was among the symphatisers.

He was given the responsibility of inviting Nayak to a football match in Jheelruwa on January 4, while two other locals, Pradhan Koda and Pusa Lugun, were told to keep a tab on police movement.

Linda said some of the arrested naxals were also responsible for killing a 'munshi' (clerk) of the forest department and a villager, besides setting a JCB machine on fire.

Three carbines, 42 rounds of live ammunition, naxal literature, one motorcycle and mobile phones, among other items, have been seized from the possession of the arrested Maoists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Jharkhand Maoists
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp