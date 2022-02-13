Respect religious sentiments and constitution: J-K LG on hijab row

By PTI

JAMMU: Amid the ongoing controversy over hijab in Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said every citizen of the country should respect the religious sentiments of others and hold the Constitution supreme.

He also dispelled any apprehensions about the Delimitation Commission report and said he is confident that there will be no mistake as the Election Commission of India is a constitutional body and works in a transparent and scientific manner.

"I have to talk about two things - respect of religious sentiments and holding Indian Constitution supreme. Every citizen of the country should keep these two things in mind," Sinha said, responding to a question about Karnataka hijab row during a press conference here.

He said the issue is sub-judice and, therefore, "this thing is enough for me to say on the issue".

He referred to an acid attack on a woman in Srinagar and said, "We have made all arrangements for her treatment. The girl is in Chennai (hospital) and one of our senior officials is also there. I am getting daily update about her health," Sinha said, adding strict action as per the law will be taken against the guilty persons.

Asked about widespread protests over the draft report of the delimitation commission which was shared by it with associate members, the Lt Governor said the Election Commission is a constitutional and respectable body and for me and it is not good to comment on any of its decisions.

"I worked with election commission as associate member in 2009. The process there is very transparent and scientific. The delimitation commission has submitted a draft to its associate members to seek their opinion. It will come into public domain and even an ordinary person can also raise an objection if he feels the need. As far as I am concerned, I am satisfied and confident and there will be no mistake on part of the election commission," he said.

Sinha said the Union Home Minister had already made it clear time and again that the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held after the completion of the delimitation of constituencies.

"It will be followed by government formation and restoration of the statehood."

On the ongoing protest by some families belonging to schedule tribes who were displaced during an anti-encroachment drive by the Jammu Development Authority in the Roopnagar area last month, the Lt Governor assured their rehabilitation on humanitarian grounds.

However, he cautioned that attempts are being made by vested interests to mislead and provoke the community.

"The drive (by JDA) was carried out in accordance with the law...my administration want to help the poor people but if the land was already given to someone else, they will not be allowed to live there.

We will address the concerns of the poor people who were occupying the land," he said.

He said the people who have bought the land should be given its possession, but it is also true that if a poor man who is living somewhere for a long time where should he go.

"The government will take care of both the sides. We will reach out a solution keeping both the things in mind and we are talking with them," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor rued that politics is being dragged into every issue in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Those who have never worked for their upliftment over the past seven decades are issuing statements, but I do not want to comment on them. He said his administration had taken a lot of welfare measures for the scheduled tribes over the past one and a half years. What we had done for the scheduled tributes was not done for over 70 years," the Lt Governor said.

He said the rule of law should be implemented fully.

"There are some things which we got in inheritance and there is so much fixed deposit which we are trying to spend - I do not want to go into the past," he said.

On frequent protests by unemployed youths, he said, "Protest is not a solution to any problem when the government is ready to listen to anyone and everyone to address their grievances."

He referred to the new sports policy and expressed hope that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will get benefited by it.

"If you compare sports infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, it is better than Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Out of 4,290 panchayats, 4,000 panchayats have playing fields, while we have good standard stadiums and even international stadiums," he said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has seen the highest tourist footfall in the whole country last year.

"We have set up new records for project implementation," Sinha said, announcing completion of 45,000 projects in the current financial year compared to 9,229 in 2018-19.

He also talked about the new industrial policy and said the government is expecting an investment of Rs 70,000 crore by 2024.

"J&K is giving much more incentives than in any part of the country. We are giving 100 per cent more incentives for setting up an industry than Punjab," he said.

The Lt Governor said if sports industry from outside wants to come to Jammu and Kashmir, his administration will welcome and take necessary measures for the same.

He said the administration will also think over a 'cultural policy- for the upliftment of artists.

"Policy is not made in a day or two and when an appropriate time will come, we will announce such a policy."