Sena, Cong mock Maha BJP chief's 'political earthquake after March 10' remark

Sanjay Raut said he sympathised with Patil, the state BJP unit chief, as "for the last two years, the BJP has been predicting dates on which the MVA government in Maharashtra will fall".

Published: 13th February 2022 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena and the Congress, part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, have made light of BJP leader Chandrakant Patil's reported prediction that there would be a "political earthquake" after results of Assembly polls in five states, including crucial Uttar Pradesh, are declared on March 10.

Shiv Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said he sympathised with Patil, the state BJP unit chief, as "for the last two years, the BJP has been predicting dates on which the MVA government in Maharashtra will fall".

It is the BJP that will now fall, Raut added.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant said a humour-laced and cartoon-filled book can be compiled of all the comments that Patil routinely makes, adding that it would let people know about the BJP leader's contribution in keeping them entertained.

Patil has reportedly said the MVA government will collapse on March 10 after Assembly poll results in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are announced.

