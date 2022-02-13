Sharp reaction to Uttarakhand CM Dhami’s uniform civil code comment

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Reacting to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s statement that he would form a committee to prepare a draft of uniform civil code in the state if BJP returns to power, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said it shows the party is losing in Uttarakhand.

“Pushkar S Dhami, Please don’t embarrass your party and yourself when you make announcements about implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP comes to power,” he said. “This shows your party is losing in Uttarakhand and that You need some legal advice,” the former Union minister said.

However, the Uttarakhand BJP supported the move. Manvir Singh Chauhan, media in-charge of the state party unit said the announcement was well within the ambit of the Constitution. “The BJP has always fulfilled its promises and will do it again in the case of uniform civil code,” he said.

Meanwhile, political analysts said the CM’s statement would stoke further debate in other states.“This will create ripples beyond Uttarakhand as elections are on in four other states, where another debate will start now,” said Yogesh Kumar, a political analyst.

Dhami had earlier said: “When the new BJP government would take oath, a committee which will include retired judges, noted civil society members, experts and others will be formed to prepare a draft of the uniform civil code to be implemented in Uttarakhand.”