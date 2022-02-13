STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh relaxes night curfew timings

In the past 24 hours, as many 10 fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the death toll in the state to 23,391. There are a total of 15,276 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Published: 13th February 2022 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron, compared to the delta variant.

Image used for representation only

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Amid a dip in COVID-19 cases, night curfew in Uttar Pradesh has been relaxed by an hour.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said on Sunday that the "The night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm (to 6.00 am) instead of 10 pm."

In the past 24 hours, as many 10 fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the death toll in the state to 23,391. There are a total of 15,276 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The relaxation in the night curfew comes a day after the Election Commission citing significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation and further relaxed pandemic-induced restrictions on the assembly poll campaign in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Lockdown Curfew Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp