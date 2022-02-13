Uttarakhand polls: BJP has no challenge, says CM Dhami

By ANI

KHATIMA: Ahead of polling on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday made a veiled attack on Congress, saying that Opposition is not able to put up a fight against the incumbent government, for being busy in faction fighting.

"There is no competition from the Opposition as they are busy fighting among themselves. They are clashing among themselves," said Dhami.

Earlier, Congress in its third list had announced change of seats of the party's campaign committee chairman Harish Singh Rawat and four other leaders.

The change has been done after the crisis within the party due to infighting among the leaders, as one of the working presidents of Uttarakhand Congress Ranjeet Rawat was uncomfortable with the Candidature of Harish Rawat from Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

Urging people to vote on Monday, Dhami asked people to elect a government that can work in coordination with the Centre.

"Elect a government which can work in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that we will work for the development of Uttarakhand," He said.

Chief Minister, who is currently camping in his home constituency Khatim, said that PM Modi has taught them the art of converting challenges into opportunities.

"Just like rest of the state, I am getting the support from my home constituency too. So even the challenge is looking like an opportunity," said Dhami

CM Dhami is being challenged by Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima seat.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on Monday, and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.