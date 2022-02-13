STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand polls: BJP has no challenge, says CM Dhami

Earlier, Congress in its third list had announced change of seats of the party's campaign committee chairman Harish Singh Rawat and four other leaders.

Published: 13th February 2022 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

KHATIMA: Ahead of polling on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday made a veiled attack on Congress, saying that Opposition is not able to put up a fight against the incumbent government, for being busy in faction fighting.

"There is no competition from the Opposition as they are busy fighting among themselves. They are clashing among themselves," said Dhami.

Earlier, Congress in its third list had announced change of seats of the party's campaign committee chairman Harish Singh Rawat and four other leaders.

ALSO READ: Will implement uniform civil code, says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The change has been done after the crisis within the party due to infighting among the leaders, as one of the working presidents of Uttarakhand Congress Ranjeet Rawat was uncomfortable with the Candidature of Harish Rawat from Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

Urging people to vote on Monday, Dhami asked people to elect a government that can work in coordination with the Centre.

"Elect a government which can work in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that we will work for the development of Uttarakhand," He said.

Chief Minister, who is currently camping in his home constituency Khatim, said that PM Modi has taught them the art of converting challenges into opportunities.

"Just like rest of the state, I am getting the support from my home constituency too. So even the challenge is looking like an opportunity," said Dhami

CM Dhami is being challenged by Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima seat.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on Monday, and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand CM Uttarakhand elections Uttarakhand polls Uttarakhand Uttarakhand 2022
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp