Will implement uniform civil code if voted to power: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Amid the hijab row in Karnataka, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday promised to implement the uniform civil code (UCC) in the state if the BJP comes back to power. The CM said setting up a panel to prepare the draft of the UCC will be one of the first things the next government will do. “The UCC will provide for the same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land property, and inheritance for all,” Dhami said.

The announcement triggered widespread criticism. While former CM Harish Rawat said it reflects the BJP’s desperation, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal advised him to get legal advice before making such announcements so that he doesn’t end up embarrassing himself and his own party.