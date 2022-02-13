STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will implement uniform civil code if voted to power: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

The CM said setting up a panel to prepare the draft of the UCC will be one of the first things the next government will do.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Amid the hijab row in Karnataka, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday promised to implement the uniform civil code (UCC) in the state if the BJP comes back to power. The CM said setting up a panel to prepare the draft of the UCC will be one of the first things the next government will do. “The UCC will provide for the same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land property, and inheritance for all,” Dhami said. 

The announcement triggered widespread criticism. While former CM Harish Rawat said it reflects the BJP’s desperation, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal advised him to get legal advice before making such announcements so that he doesn’t end up embarrassing himself and his own party. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
uniform civil code Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Polls Uttarakhand Elections Uttarakhand Polls 2022 Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp