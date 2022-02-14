STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP candidate Sucha Ram Ladhar injured after attack on his car in Punjab

Published: 14th February 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: BJP candidate from Punjab's Gill constituency Sucha Ram Ladhar was injured and hospitalised after unidentified persons allegedly attacked his car Sunday evening, police said.

The attack took place when he was returning from a village in his constituency in Ludhiana after campaigning.

Some people hurled bricks at Ladhar's car and he sustained injuries in the attack, a police official from the area where the incident took place said over the phone.

Ladhar was taken to Ludhiana civil hospital, he said, adding his condition is stable.

"Further investigations are on," the police official said.

Ladhar, a 63-year-old retired bureaucrat, is contesting from Ludhiana's reserved Gill assembly constituency for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, he was present in a poll rally in Ludhiana which was addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

