STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP will win over 22 Assembly seats in Goa; PM has conveyed best wishes: CM Sawant

Sawant said the PM's call further boosted the morale of the BJP workers to work for the party's victory.

Published: 14th February 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday claimed the BJP will win more than 22 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, the polling for which is currently underway, and said he will continue to hold the top post if his party forms government in the coastal state.

After casting his vote at a booth in Sankhalim constituency of North Goa district, Sawant also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him in the morning over phone and conveyed his best wishes for the Assembly polls.

Voting began at 7 am will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state, where 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats.

"The prime minister called me over phone around 7 am to convey his best wishes to me and all the BJP workers for the polling day, and gave his blessings," Sawant, who is contesting the election from the Sankhalim Assembly seat, told PTI.

Sawant said the PM's call further boosted the morale of the BJP workers to work for the party's victory.

The BJP will win more than 22 seats in the state, he claimed.

Asked whether he would remain the chief minister if the BJP wins, Sawant said there should be on doubt about it in the wake of announcements made (in this regard) by PM Modi and party national president J P Nadda.

"It is obvious that I would be the chief minister as the present election is being fought under my leadership," he said.

In the morning, Governor P S Sridharan Pillai was among the early voters.

He cast his vote at a booth in Taleigao Assembly constituency in North Goa district.

Till 9 am, the state recorded 11.4 per cent voting, as per the Election Commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Sawant PM Modi BJP Goa Elections Goa Elections 2022 Goa Polls Goa Polls 2022 Goa Assembly Elections Goa Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp