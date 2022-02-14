STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress questions 'silence' of PM, FM on banking fraud by ABG Shipyard

The opposition party also asked why Rishi Agarwal, the promoter of the Gujarat-based company, had been not arrested till date.

Published: 14th February 2022 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on the BJP government asking why the prime minister and the finance minister were silent on the big banking fraud of Rs 22,842 crore by ABG Shipyard.

The opposition party also asked why Rishi Agarwal, the promoter of the Gujarat-based company, had been not arrested till date.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to make India's economy of USD 5 trillion but instead gave the country bank frauds of Rs 5.35 trillion in the last 7.5 years.

He claimed that according to an RTI reply by the RBI, recovery rate in 2020-21 of these frauds is 0.7 per cent. He also claimed that the average daily loss to the banking industry due to frauds was Rs 195.5 crore.

"After Rs 22,842 crore of public money was swindled, the ease of committing fraud in the country is the new scheme launched by the Modi government for bank fraudsters," he told reporters.

Vallabh said the biggest bank fraud of Rs 22,842 crore happened under the Modi government and after a 5 year delay, the CBI finally registered an FIR on February 7, 2022, against ABG Shipyard, owned by Agarwal and others, for duping 28 banks.

"The Modi government is running 'Loot and Escape' and 'ease of committing fraud' as a flagship scheme for bank fraudsters.

The fraudsters' lists include Nirav Modi i.e. Chhota Modi, Mehul Choksi, Ami Modi, Neeshal Modi, Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya, Jatin Mehta, Chetan Sandesara, Nitin Sandesara and many others, and Rishi Agarwal and others are the new entrants in the list of fraudsters.

"Why are the PM and the FM mum on India's biggest banking fraud of Rs 22,842 crore? Why has Rishi Agarwal, the promoter of ABG Shipyard, not been arrested till date," the Congress leader asked.

He also questioned the status of Agarwal's citizenship and why the RBI is behaving as a mere spectator without any action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Bank fraud Finance minister ABG Shipyard
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp