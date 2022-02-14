Couldn't offer prayers at Jalandhar temple as authorities unable to make arrangements: PM Modi

By PTI

JALANDAR: A month after he cut short his Punjab visit due to a security breach in Ferozepur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was unable to pay a visit to a temple here as local authorities could not make necessary arrangements.

Such is the situation of the government in Punjab, the prime minister said while hitting out at the Congress, and asserted that he will come to Jalandhar again and pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir.

Modi was addressing a physical poll rally in Jalandhar, his first in Punjab since January 5 when he returned from the state without attending any event, including a public meeting, after his convoy got stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur.

The prime minister said it was his desire to pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir, but the police and the administration here said they will not be able to make arrangements".

"They said you leave by helicopter, such is the situation of the government here...But I will come here again and pay obeisance at the temple," said Modi as he addressed the gathering ahead of the February 20 polls to the 117-member state assembly.

Asserting that the BJP-led alliance will form the next government in the state, he said a new chapter of development will start, and mocked the Congress over the infighting in its Punjab unit.

The party (Congress) is "disintegrating" and its leaders are exposing it, he said, adding the party had deep animosity with Punjab and Punjabis, and created thousands of obstacles for those who wanted to work.

"In Punjab, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form government. In Punjab, a new chapter of development will start. I want to assure people, especially the youth, that for their brighter future, we will not leave any stone unturned," said Modi, who had on February 8 addressed a virtual rally for the polls.

The country is moving ahead with the pledge of a new India and it can be realised when there will be a "Nawa (new) Punjab", he said.

It will be that "Nawa Punjab in which traditions and development will go together, one which will be free from debt and full of opportunities, where every Dalit will get respect and honour and at every step there will be equal opportunity, that Nawa Punjab where there will be no scope for corruption and mafia, and rule of law will prevail," he said, asserting the BJP-led NDA has a vision for a new Punjab.

On the Congress infighting, Modi asked the gathering if those who fight among themselves can give a stable government.

The Congress policies have destroyed industries and affected employment in Punjab, he said.

History is witness that the Congress can never work for Punjab, he said and also attacked the AAP, saying some people have come here to play a game of lies and they talk about making Punjab drugs free but are experts in opening liquor vends on streets.

"I want to save the young generation," Modi said as he talked about the drug menace. Recalling his 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign as the BJP's PM candidate, he said his plane was not allowed to fly as "the Congress' namdar and its yuvraj (prince), who was just an MP," had a programme near Amritsar.

"I got delayed by more than an hour in reaching Pathankot. When I reached Pathankot, my helicopter was not allowed to fly. Why? Because their yuvraj was visiting some other place in Punjab," Modi said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Such misuse of power used to happen for one family. In 2014, my helicopter could not fly after sunset. My two programmes in Himachal Pradesh at that time had to be cancelled. It has been the deeds of the Congress to stop its opponents. For the last 50 years, it has been doing this against its rivals," he said as he took a dig at the Gandhis.

The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Dhindsa and Singh were also present at the rally. Punjab is a border state and its security and peace is necessary for India's unity and integrity. Hence, Punjab needs a strong government that can take serious steps for its and India's security, he said.

Referring to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Modi, without naming her, said she recently said Singh did not listen to the party and instead worked with the Centre.

She had on Sunday at a rally said the Singh-led Punjab government had to be replaced as it was being run by the BJP and the BJP government from Delhi.

"This is a clear admission of trying to remote control the state government," Modi said, adding Singh worked with the Centre in true spirit of federalism, but when he refused to take the "family's diktats", it removed him.

Singh was removed by the Congress as CM last year, and later after quitting the party, he formed the PLC. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi.

"There may be any (party's) government in states, but we believe in the federal structure and it is the duty of the Centre to work for a state's welfare.

But if any family tries to run governments by remote control and not care about the Constitution, then it will create tension in the country. This family is doing just that," he said.

Modi said "paap ka ghara jab barta hai toh phoota bhi hai aur Congress ko uske karmo ki saaza mil he rahe hai (Congress is getting punishment for its deeds)".

The BJP has kept Punjab's interest above its coalition rights, he said and pointed out that in 2007, the SAD fell short of majority and the government would not have been possible without the BJP's support. He said the coalition norms demanded that the deputy CM be from the BJP.

"But Badal Sahab (Parkash Singh Badal) instead made his son (Sukhbir Badal) the deputy CM and the BJP accepted it in the interest of Punjab," Modi said.

On the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he said the Congress instead of punishing the culprits, had rewarded them with ministerial positions.