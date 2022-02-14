STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CRPF pays homage to jawans killed in Pulwama attack

The CRPF officer said the endeavour of the force is to maintain peace in the valley and not let the sacrifices of their personnel go in vain.

Published: 14th February 2022 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Pulwama suicide bomb attack site

Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LETHPORA: The CRPF on Monday paid floral tributes to 40 of its personnel killed in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack on this day three years ago.

Additional Director General (ADG), CRPF, D S Chaudhary, led the officers and jawans of the paramilitary force in paying their tributes at the martyr's memorial here - about 25 kms from Srinagar.

Chaudhary and other CRPF personnel laid floral wreaths at the memorial and saluted sacrifices of the 40 personnel who lost their lives when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus which was part of a convoy travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

"Every year we come together here on this day to remember the 40 brave jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama (attack). We remember their sacrifice and pay tributes to them from the bottom of our hearts," Chaudhary told reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony.

The CRPF officer said the endeavour of the force is to maintain peace in the valley and not let the sacrifices of their personnel go in vain.

Remembering his colleagues, a CRPF jawan said the attack and the killing of 40 personnel has not broken the morale of the force.

"If the enemy thinks it can break our morale, it is wrong. People of my country need not to worry. We are always ready to protect them," Constable Arup Debnath said.

Another CRPF jawan SNS Munda said while they miss their colleagues, they will not forget their sacrifices. "This (tribute) is a message that we have not forgotten them, that we remember those who sacrificed their lives for all of us," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pulwama CRPF Pulwama attack
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp