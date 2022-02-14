'Dear KCR garu, here is video evidence': Assam CM Himanta on 2016 surgical strike

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday gave “videographic” evidence of the surgical strike to his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao, a day after the latter had demanded the same from the Centre.

“Dear KCR garu, here is the videographic evidence of the surgical strike by our brave army. In spite of this you question the valor of our Armed forces and insult them. Why are you so desperate to attack and malign our Army? New India will not tolerate insults against our Army,” the Assam CM tweeted, sharing a video.

In another tweet, he wrote: “On the anniversary of the Pulwama attack - Opposition has chosen to insult our martyrs by again questioning the surgical strike. KCR & Cong is in competition to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family. Our loyalty is with Bharat. Those questioning the armed forces won’t be spared.”

The political sparring has its genesis in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking proof of the surgical strike of 2016 and resultant alleged father-son “offensive” remark against him by the Assam CM.

The Telangana CM had on Monday stated that there was nothing wrong in seeking proof of the surgical strike.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Assam staged an hour-long silent protest in Guwahati against Sarma’s remark against Gandhi and his family. Party’s state president Bhupen Kumar Borah said nobody heard such a derogatory remark from a person holding the CM’s chair.

“We didn’t find words to condemn his remark and as such, we staged this silent protest. We wonder how a BJP leader and CM, who always utters the name of Lord Rama, can stoop so low to make such an indecent comment,” Borah said.

Congress leaders, including MPs and former MPs, took part in the protest. They all condemned Sarma’s remark.

Assam Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma said: “I fail to understand why the dignity of a CM post & position is continuously taken to a low by the Assam CM. The contribution of the Nehru Gandhi family for our nation will not diminish with such depraved comments. It only diminishes a CM’s dignity.”