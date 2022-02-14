India@75 theme added to Mumbai film festival

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) for documentary, short fiction and animation films will be held from May 29 to June 4. Online registration to submit entries will start on Tuesday and continue March 15.

The film makers can log on to

www.miff.in or to https://filmfreeway.com/MumbaiInternationalFilmFestival-MIFF for entering films in different competition categories, said the ministry of information and broadcasting.

Films completed between September 1, 2019, and December 31, 2021, are eligible. The best documentary of the festival will receive a Golden Conch and `10 lakh in cash award.

“The winning films will receive cash awards, silver conches, trophies and certificates. As India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the current edition has instituted a special award for the best short film on the theme India@75. The festival will also honour a veteran personality from the Indian non-feature film fraternity with the prestigious V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award,” said a statement of the ministry.

Prestigious event

The oldest and largest festival for non-feature films in South Asia, Mumbai International Film Festival attracts film makers from all over the world. Apart from competition and non-competition sections, interactive sessions like workshops, master classes, open forum and B2B sessions are major highlights of the festival.