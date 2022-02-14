STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India@75 theme added to Mumbai film festival

The 17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) for documentary, short fiction and animation films will be held from May 29 to June 4.

Published: 14th February 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

Image used for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) for documentary, short fiction and animation films will be held from May 29 to June 4. Online registration to submit entries will start on Tuesday and continue March 15.

The film makers can log on to
www.miff.in or to https://filmfreeway.com/MumbaiInternationalFilmFestival-MIFF for entering films in different competition categories, said the ministry of information and broadcasting.

Films completed between September 1, 2019, and December 31, 2021, are eligible. The best documentary of the festival will receive a Golden Conch and `10 lakh in cash award. 

“The winning films will receive cash awards, silver conches, trophies and certificates. As India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the current edition has instituted a special award for the best short film on the theme India@75.  The festival will also honour a veteran personality from the Indian non-feature film fraternity with the prestigious V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award,” said a statement of the ministry. 

Prestigious event 
The oldest and largest festival for non-feature films in South Asia, Mumbai International Film Festival  attracts film makers from all over the world. Apart from competition and non-competition sections, interactive sessions like workshops, master classes, open forum and B2B sessions are major highlights of the festival. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai International Film Festival
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp