Kolkata Diary

Vidyasagar Setu shut for six hours on Saturday

The Vidyasagar Setu, which runs across the Hooghly river, remained shut to traffic on February 12 for six hours from 8 am to 2 pm for structural assessment tests by the engineers of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners, officials said. Vehicles leading towards the bridge from Alipore was diverted from Turf View towards the Hastings intersection. Traffic was allowed to proceed down St George’s Road as well as Strand Road. Motorists headed for Alipore or AJC Bose Road were diverted rightward from the Hastings intersection since all ramps leading to the bridge remained shut for the said six hours. Special police arrangements were in place to implement the diversions.

Garden Reach’s quarterly earnings go up

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), one of the leading warship builders in the country have announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2021. In the 2022 financial year, the total income stood at Rs 1,332.76 crore in nine months as against Rs 878.66 crore in nine months of 2021 financial year. Revenues from operations for the nine months ended on December 31, 2021 stood at Rs 1,212.90 crore as compared to Rs 742.00 crore for the nine months ended on December 31, 2020, which is an Improvement of 63 per cent. The earnings before interest, tax,depreciation and amortization stood at Rs 221.07 crore in the nine months as against Rs 150.43 crore earned in the nine months of the previous year which is an Improvement of 47 per cent.

Green tribunal presses state to clean up canals

The National Green Tribunal has ordered the state government to clean up the Kestopur (in pic) and Bagjola canals and set a deadline linked to the project. The canals flow through the northern fringes of Kolkata and play a key role in draining out effluents and rainwater. Cases on the canals were last heard on February 8. The zonal bench of the tribunal comprising Justice Amit B Sthalekar and expert member Saibal Dasgupta has asked the state chief secretary to look into the matter personally. The bench made the statement when it was pointed out that a number of proposals related to the dredging of canals were awaiting the finance department’s clearance.

Pay token Rs 1.5k and forgo fitness test pending fines

Owners of all commercial vehicles in the state can now pay a one-time fine of Rs 1,500 and not pay any pending fines for failing to undertake fitness test on time. One this is done, they can appear for the fitness test afresh, thereby waiving any big amount in fines amassed. State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim announced the changes. In the existing system, a fitness test costs Rs 850 and failure to appear for it within a stipulated period invites a penalty of Rs 50 a day. A year’s penalty amounts to Rs 18,250. Besides, bus and minibus owners also have faltered on fitness test, who say the steep penalty had been deterring them from getting the fitness test done.

