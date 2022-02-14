Punjab polls: Amarinder operated under Centre’s instructions, says Priyanka

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked former

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, saying that his government was working on the directions of BJP in Delhi under a tactical understanding.

She added that AAP has the same agenda, to govern Punjab from Delhi on the directions of Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing elections rallies at Kotkapura and Dhuri, Priyanka said, “This forced us to change the leadership in the state, so that the Punjab government operated from Punjab, not Delhi. So do not repeat the mistake by supporting AAP which has the same agenda to govern Punjab from Delhi.”

She called AAP a branch of the RSS, which has an ideology similar to BJP.

“BJP came to power at the Centre by misleading people in 2014, showcasing its Gujarat model. AAP is treading the same path by selling its Delhi model in Punjab."

I want you not to be get misled, as both Gujarat and Delhi models exist only on papers and in advertisements. As BJP’s Gujarat model has pushed the country into a big crisis,” she said, claiming that “AAP makes big announcements about the development of Delhi, but ground realities are different.”