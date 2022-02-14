STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab polls: Sidhu instigating supporters to block road in Amritsar, alleges Majithia

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Majithia is contesting from Amritsar East from where Sidhu is seeking re-election.

Majithia, sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD (Left); Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress (Right)

By PTI

AMRITSAR: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday accused Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of instigating his supporters to block a road in Amritsar East constituency to cause inconvenience to people.

Majithia also urged the Election Commission to take note of it.

Talking to the media here, Majithia alleged that Sidhu's supporter and local councilor Baba Bakery-wala had blocked a road after he had crossed it to reach the residence of former Congress councilor Ajit Singh who joined the SAD on Sunday.

"While this shows the desperation and frustration of the Congress party, it also caused inconvenience to people of the area. I urge the Election Commission to take note and direct strict action in the matter," said Majithia.

Majithia said the people had also submitted representations to the EC, highlighting how Sidhu had allegedly passed objectionable remarks against a particular community.

He said it was unfortunate that the Election Commission had still not taken any action in the case.

Asserting that Sidhu had become jittery and this was why he was reacting in this manner, Majithia said, "Sidhu is not able to stomach the fact that despite being the Pradesh Congress president party workers and leaders from his constituency are leaving him in droves."

He said this was because the people were fed up with the "arrogant" behaviour of Sidhu and his wife and also the fact that the couple had "ignored" the constituency completely for the last more than one decade.

"There has been zero development in Amritsar East. You can see the state of the 'sabji mandi'. The Sidhu couple has represented this constituency for close to two decades in one manner or another but done nothing for it. This is why they are losing their cool when the people are asking them about their performance."

"This is also why Navjot Sidhu has started admitting his defeat by first questioning the functioning of the electronic voting machines and then taking out his frustration at a particular community," he alleged.

When questioned about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal's claims that the party was heading towards a majority, Majithia said, "Kejriwal claimed the same in 2017 asserting the party would bag 100 seats. It got only 20. This time it will not get even these many seats."

The Akali leader said the people felt "betrayed" by the AAP because as many as 11 out of its 20 legislators had joined the Congress party.

