Punjab polls: Women’s share in state's politics not promising

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats, for which 1,304 candidates have filed nominations. Standing out in this list is the low number of women. In all, there are 93 women candidates. The mainstream parties have fielded 37, smaller parties 28, while 29 are fighting as independents.

Women constitute a significant part of the vote bank. Of the 2.14 voters, 1.02 crore are women. The parties realise this and offer incentives to women to vote for them. For example, AAP has promised Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age. Shiromani Akali Dal has promised Rs 2,000 per month and so has Congress.

Of the 11 women fielded by Congress, seven have been in politics for a long period. Of the 12 female candidates of AAP, two are sitting MLAs. In the BJP list, one is the daughter-in-law of a former BJP MLA is a Congress turncoat.

Political expert Ronki Ram of Panjab University says, “Membership of women in political parties is less and women are not actively involved in politics. So when it comes to fielding women candidates, you don’t find many. The structure of parties needs to change to make women more active. Besides, women empowerment is needed and much more needs to be done. For example, if a woman becomes the sarpach in a village, she is known by her husband’s name and effectively, doesn’t get to do much.”

Inderjit Kaur Maan of AAP, who is contesting from Nakodar, is confident that the future is bright for women in politics. “Women are coming forward and in future, more of them will join politics. The traditional parties discouraged them, but now they are coming forward. We do not want 33% reservation. We will fight and win our place to reach the 50% mark.’’

Karan Kaur Brar of Congress, who is contesting from Muktsar, believes women have a better future. “Political parties should field more women as issues of women are not properly raised in the Assembly or Parliament and we get neglected.”

28 From smaller parties

29 Independents

2017 polls

80 Women candidates

29 Big parties

6 Women mlas